CDC offers holiday recommendations for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While COVID-19 positive numbers and hospitalizations are dropping, it looks like the pandemic will not be over by the holidays.

The CDC offered their recommendations Monday to keep you safe.

There was hope earlier this year that by Halloween or Thanksgiving that many of the COVID restrictions would be a thing of the past.

More people are getting vaccinated, but health experts say not enough to allow you to drop your guard over the upcoming holidays.

The CDC is recommending you put off travel until you are fully vaccinated, and if you use public transportation to continue to wear face coverings. It is still a federal mandate. Keep those face masks on if you plan to be in large gatherings indoors.

This is especially true with Thanksgiving next month.

The CDC suggests a virtual gathering if you can, but if not wear those face masks.

Alabama health leaders say the state saw a surge in cases last year over the holidays but taking safety steps did help out.

“We knew last year even before we had the vaccine the recommendations were to wear the masks, wash our hands and social distance. That actually help flattened the curve for COVID and cases for COVID,” said Dr. Lindsey Harris of the Alabama Nurses Association.

Alabama health leaders also said if you don’t feel well do not attend gatherings of family or friends.

While many hoped the pandemic would be under control by now with the vaccines available, it now looks like according to infectious disease doctors it may be next year before that happens.

