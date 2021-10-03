LawCall
Auburn man charged with manslaughter following shooting death of 13-month-old

(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division has made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of an 13-month-old child.

Police say 33-year-old Michael A. Thomas, of Auburn, was arrested Saturday on a felony warrant, charging him with manslaughter.

Authorities say Thomas was also charged with possession of marijuana 1st degree, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was transported to the Lee County Jail on a $33,500 bond.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.

