Beat Auburn Beat Hunger Food Drive

By Kenneth Smith
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama students are using the Iron Bowl rivalry with Auburn to help fight hunger.

The Iron Bowl is November 27th.

The annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food and fund drive kicked off Friday, October 1, 2021 at the University of Alabama’s Student Center.

Students are collecting food and money for the West Alabama Food Bank.

The drive goes through November 18th.

“Food insecurity is in every state and every city,” Olivia Hannum, president of this year’s BABH team, said. “One in six Alabamians and one in four children face this. That’s what stood out to me. I really can’t imagine taking what I’ve learned and not doing anything with it.”

Founded in 1994, this marks the 27th year for the annual drive where UA students compete with the Beat Bama food drive at Auburn University. Last year, the BABH team beat Auburn and raised 291,047 pounds of food, which fed people from November 2020 to June 2021.

This year, the team aims to donate 300,000 pounds to the food bank, which serves Tuscaloosa, Greene, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Sumter, Pickens, Marion and Bibb counties.

What You Can Donate and Where:

In addition to canned foods, shelf-stable foods like peanut butter, chips, pasta, rice, lentils, canned milk and oatmeal are needed. Donation barrels can be found across the UA campus, at the Tuscaloosa Public Library, YMCA and several area churches.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

