Center Point hosts virtual town hall meetings on safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday, September 28, is the last of two virtual town hall meetings in Center Point on making the city safer.

City leaders are asking for input after a feasibility study on police and public safety was released in September.

Mayor Bobby Scott announced that a three month independent feasibility study there is a need for a police department, but the city currently does not have the money to support one.

Scott said it would just be too expensive and the city is not able to move forward with the idea right now.

Scott said the city plans to continue its longstanding contract with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Town Hall starts at 6:00 p.m. It will be LIVE on the city of Center Point’s Facebook Page.

