Car crashes into Club Zydeco; 2 people arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police arrested 2 people after a car crashed into a club on Birmingham’s South Side early Wednesday morning.

The car crashed into club Zydeco in the 2000 block of 15th St. S.

According to police the suspects attempted to flee the scene of the crash on foot before they were apprehended by law enforcement.

One person is reported to have sustained minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.