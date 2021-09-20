Changes in garbage service coming to Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - You will soon see big changes to garbage service in Hoover. The city has reached a new agreement to change trash companies.

Amwaste takes over service October 1, 2021.

One big change is garbage collection will be two times a week instead of three. The first pickup day will be trash only.

“Instead of going to every home three times a week, they will go two times a week. So that saves on crews and drivers, fuel and all those costs,” said Allan Rice, the Hoover City Administrator.

The second day of service will be both trash and recycling. That means people will no longer have to separate recyclable items from regular trash.

“You don’t have to go to all the trouble we’ve all had to go to in the past. Just place it in that second collections day’s bend, and it will go to Montgomery to be reused,” explained Rice.

Once in Montgomery, a facility will separate the trash and recyclable items. Rice is predicting a big boost in recycling.

“Vestavia Hills started using this process ten or 11 months ago, and they saw a 75 percent increase in the volume of recycling from their households,” said Rice. “We expect a similar volume from Hoover.”

These changes come after Hoover joined the Cahaba Solid Waste Disposal Authority. That’s several cities in the Birmingham metro teaming up on trash service, saving each money.

According to Rice, Hoover will save more than $900,000 a year.

Hoover residents still will not be billed for trash service. Rice said the cost is included of the city’s general fund budget. Click here for more information.

Residents could see a change in their trash pickup days. Amwaste is sending out letters with the service schedule, according to Rice.

