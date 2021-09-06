What we need to know about the Mu variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.”

The World Health Organization said it could have the ability to evade the immunity people get from vaccines.

Epidemiologists said the Mu variant, which was first discovered in Columbia back in January, has now been detected in 47 states including Alabama.

Researchers said so far, the only states without reported cases are Nebraska, Vermont, and South Dakota.

Doctors admit there is still a lot they don’t know about this new variant but have said that the more people who get vaccinated, the fewer opportunities the virus has to mutate.

Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he doesn’t want to downplay the risks of the Mu variant, but said he does not think it’s an immediate threat.

“There are isolates of the Mu variant in this country. The thing that is telling us it isn’t an immediate issue right now is that the Delta variant continues to be profoundly dominant in this country. More than 99% of the isolates in this country are Delta. So, Delta seems to be pushing out all the other variants,” Dr. Fauci explained.

The World Health Organization said in its weekly bulletin that further studies would need to be done on the Mu variant to see if it can get around immune defenses to COVID-19.

