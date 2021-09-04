LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Double homicide investigation in East Birmingham

Birmingham Police are currently investigating after two people were killed in East Birmingham.
Birmingham Police are currently investigating after two people were killed in East Birmingham.(Source: Gray News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently investigating after two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting inside a store in East Birmingham.

Authorities tell us this happened in the 9100 block of Parkway East shortly after 4 PM at Roebuck Shopping Center. Officers found two men shot in the Superior for Men store. They died on the scene. The other two victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police believe that an argument inside of the store led to the shooting. After officers tried to execute a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle, they were then led on a chase, which ended with a crash on Tarrant Huffman Road.

Police currently have three people in custody in the shooting, but they are still looking for another suspect, described as a Black man with brown complexion wearing a white shirt with a black emblem on the back, black pants and black shoes.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Swack
Sheriff’s Office: 3 injured in shooting in Jefferson County
I-65N near Green Springs exit closed after pedestrian struck and killed
Birmingham PD investigating after pedestrian struck and killed on I-65N
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Sheriff: 11-month-old Calhoun Co. baby dies after fall into septic tank
Adamsville Splash Pad damaged
Adamsville Splash Pad damaged, officers looking for several people
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs

Latest News

Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC's “Today” show, dies at 87.
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, dies at 87
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 719K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Iva Williams
Hoover man arrested following pursuit in St. Clair County
a few storms tomorrow and possible tropical weather by Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: A few storms tomorrow and possible tropical weather by Wednesday