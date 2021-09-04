Double homicide investigation in East Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently investigating after two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting inside a store in East Birmingham.

Authorities tell us this happened in the 9100 block of Parkway East shortly after 4 PM at Roebuck Shopping Center. Officers found two men shot in the Superior for Men store. They died on the scene. The other two victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police believe that an argument inside of the store led to the shooting. After officers tried to execute a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle, they were then led on a chase, which ended with a crash on Tarrant Huffman Road.

Police currently have three people in custody in the shooting, but they are still looking for another suspect, described as a Black man with brown complexion wearing a white shirt with a black emblem on the back, black pants and black shoes.

