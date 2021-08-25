The World Games announces venue sites in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games 2022 announced venue locations for the international sports event hosted in the Birmingham metropolitan area.

The historic event kicks off July 7, 2022, and will bring over 3,000 athletes from around the world to the Birmingham area. The venues for the 34 sports competitions have been released.

You’ll recognize some of the names, including Railroad Park, Sloss Furnace, Oak Mountain State Park, Legion Field and the Birmingham Complex.

Organizers also added some of the city’s newer facilities to the venue list after the sports event was delayed by the pandemic.

“Protective Stadium, so we’ll move the opening and closing ceremonies to the new field,” said Jay Kasten, Chief Operating Officer of The World Games. “CityWalk will be available. That will be for fan interaction, demonstrations, where concerts will be.”

Organizers said venues were chosen based on its ability to hold sports events, but also to highlight the best Alabama has to offer.

The World Games is expected to create a $240 million economic impact in the Birmingham area with the hope of setting the city up to host other large-scale sports events.

With the games less than a year away, organizers are spending time doing walk-throughs at each venue site and preparing to launch its volunteer registration Oct. 1.

“The volunteers are the ones who really execute the games. They make the games what they are and make it special to the community,” said Kasten.

Tickets are on sale now for the world games, you can shop by day, by venue, or by sports event.

For more information, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.