‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WBRC) - School officials in Williamson County, Tennessee voted to implement a temporary mask mandate for elementary school students, staff and visitors.

The school board made the decision Tuesday night after a nearly four-hour meeting that saw frequent disruptions. One person was escorted from the room by deputies, and dozens of other parents opposed to mask mandates also walked out in support.

Matt Masters with Williamson Home Page captured some of the tension outside the meeting room where people were heard yelling things including, “You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are.”

According to the AP, only a handful of schools have elected to adopt a mask mandate as Tennessee’s vaccination rates remain among the lowest in the country. Those district include Shelby County, which encompasses Memphis, and Nashville.

Williamson County’s school mask mandate expires Sept. 21. At that time, board members will review the decision.

