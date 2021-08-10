Explore the World

Anniston Museums and Gardens (WBRC)

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Our state is filled with attractions and must-see destinations but in Calhoun County there’s a place which is really three destinations in one. Whether you like world history, natural history or just enjoy a nice walk in a garden, The Anniston Museums and Gardens are about exploring your world.

“We came to be in the 1920′s,” explains Sarah Burke. “There was a gentleman named Mr. Regar who had purchased Mr. Werner’s bird collection up in Pennsylvania and he was moving south with his company. He called the City of Anniston and said, ‘Hey, I will donate this collection to you if you pay for the shipping costs.’”

From simple beginnings The Anniston Museum of Natural History has grown to include two museums and gardens. The second museum is The Berman Museum of World History. The Bermans themselves had quite a history.

Sarah said, “The Bermans were spies during World War II and the story goes that they were ordered to spy on each other and Mr. Berman had a taste for anything strange, unusual or espionage.”

The couple’s collections eventually grew into The Berman Museum where you can explore world history or travel the world next door in the Museum of Natural History.

Sarah said one of the most popular exhibits literally has The Elephant In The Room, “The Environments of Africa Exhibit Hall, is very, ‘Wow’! The elephant with the Baobab Tree is picturesque.”

The picturesque nature of the entire complex has been expanded with the botanical gardens, “We sit on about 125 acres. We have picnic tables throughout our campus. We have them next to the learning lodge at Anniston Museum of Natural History. We have them by the bridge between Anniston Museum and Berman Museum and we have them at the entrance of our long-leaf trail. There are gardens all around our campus.”

“We’re one of the treasures of the City of Anniston,” notes Sarah. “We literally have something for everyone.”

