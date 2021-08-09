Tough consequences for vaping in Cullman County Schools

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Schools and Cullman County law enforcement are teaming up on a new, stricter vaping policy to begin the 2021-2022 school year because of the increase in vaping offenses across the district.

A violation of the policy will result in 16 hours of community service for a first offense, plus fines, court costs, and even expulsion on the fourth offense. The court can also penalize parents if their student is caught vaping at school.

Cullman County Schools is working with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and District Court Judge Rusty Turner to enforce this new policy.

“We believe this new policy will make a difference,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent. “Vaping is unhealthy, dangerous, and it has really become a big distraction in schools across our district,” said Barnette.

Vaping Offenses from the 2021-2022 Student Handbook

1st Offense

CCBOE:

Possession - 3 days short-term alternative school

Distribution - minimum 4 weeks long-term alternative school

COURT SYSTEM:

- 16 hours of community service at a non-profit organization, to be determined by the courts

- Student Juuling Awareness Online Course (6 hours) plus cost of course which is approximately $37.95

- If the above is completed, the case is dismissed without court costs and the defendant is granted youthful offender status.

- If the above is not completed, the defendant is given a $50.00 fine, plus court costs of approximately $350.00 up to $500.00.

2nd Offense

CCBOE:

Possession - 5 days short-term alternative school

Distribution – 9 weeks long-term alternative school

COURT SYSTEM:

- 24 hours of community service at a non-profit organization, to be determined by the courts

- Student Juuling Awareness Online Course (6 hours) plus cost of course which is approximately $37.95

- Parent(s)/guardian(s) Parenting Skills Class (8 hours) plus cost of course which is approximately $49.95

- If the above is completed, the case is dismissed with court costs.

- If the above is not completed, the defendant is given a $100.00 fine, plus court costs of approximately $350.00 up to $500.00.

3rd Offense

CCBOE:

Possession - 20 days long-term alternative school

Distribution - minimum 1 semester long-term alternative school

COURT SYSTEM:

The courts will determine all sentencing, fines, and court costs.

4th Offense

CCBOE:

Possession – minimum of 9 weeks long-term alternative school

Distribution – student will withdraw and enroll in homeschool.

COURT SYSTEM:

The courts will determine all sentencing, fines, and court costs.

Note: Fines, Court Costs and Costs of Required Courses may increase throughout the year.

