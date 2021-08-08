2 Alabama American Idols, others part of The World Games 2022 closing ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) will be the presenting sponsor of the The World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony on July 17, 2022 at Protective Stadium.

TWG2022, an international multi-sport event organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee, will hold its 11th edition in Birmingham from July 7-17, 2022. An anticipated 3,600 athletes will participate in more than 30 different sports throughout the Games.

The Closing Ceremonies presented by Coca-Cola UNITED will feature performances from several popular musical artists, including Bootsy Collins, country music supergroup Alabama, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Bo Bice, Chuck Leavell, Jamey Johnson, Pastor Mike Jr., Ruben Studdard, Taylor Hicks and Worth the Wait.

Both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will feature a 75-piece World Games Orchestra and The World Games Youth Choir, both directed by Dr. Henry Panion, artistic director of TWG2022 and professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“It’s a huge deal for us to have a company like Coca-Cola UNITED on board,” TWG2022 CEO Nick Sellers said. “They are one of the cornerstone companies of the Birmingham community, and as a presenting sponsor, they’re going to take our Closing Ceremony to a new level. We couldn’t be happier to be working with them.”

Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO John Sherman said the company looks forward to representing the Birmingham community as part of TWG2022.

“The World Games is a once-in-a-lifetime event for the city of Birmingham,” Sherman said. “The Closing Ceremony will be a celebration of 10 of the best days in the history of our community and we are proud to join in the festivities and lend our support to an event that puts Birmingham front and center.”

