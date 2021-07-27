Huntsville City Schools requiring masks to start the year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention parents! If you have a child attending a Huntsville City School, masks will be required when school starts back up, August 4th.

A couple dozen people attended Monday’s school board meeting, to find out the school districts mask policy.

School board members all agreed, masks need to be worn by students, teachers, and visitors.

People in the community who oppose the masks, let their opinions be known.

Two men shared their frustration and disagreement with the school board members and we’re escorted out of the meeting by officers with the Huntsville Police Department.

Soon after, a lot of the people who didn’t want their child or grandchild to wear a mask voluntarily left.

School board members, and the superintendent Christie Finley, announced in the meeting, all students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask when inside a Huntsville City School building, unless a person is under the age of two or has a medical condition that will make wearing a mask dangerous to their health.

“The numbers don’t lie. It’s time for us to face the facts. We have got to put safety protocols in place. I appreciate and respect your opinion but this is my opinion,” said school board member Michelle Watkins.

“I’m also very conflicted with the board members one doesn’t wear a mask, they all admit they hate masks but they want to mandate that little kids K through whatever, fortunately my granddaughter will be in eighth grade but they are still mandating masks,” said Bob Agnew, who opposes the mask mandate.

Students and teachers don’t have to wear a mask when outside for recess.

Eating school lunch will be done in smaller groups, but vaccinated or not, masks will be required to kick off the new school year.

