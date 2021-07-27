LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Huntsville City Schools requiring masks to start the year

Two men shared their frustration and disagreement with the school board members and we’re...
Two men shared their frustration and disagreement with the school board members and we’re escorted out of the meeting by officers(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention parents! If you have a child attending a Huntsville City School, masks will be required when school starts back up, August 4th.

A couple dozen people attended Monday’s school board meeting, to find out the school districts mask policy.

School board members all agreed, masks need to be worn by students, teachers, and visitors.

People in the community who oppose the masks, let their opinions be known.

Two men shared their frustration and disagreement with the school board members and we’re escorted out of the meeting by officers with the Huntsville Police Department.

Soon after, a lot of the people who didn’t want their child or grandchild to wear a mask voluntarily left.

School board members, and the superintendent Christie Finley, announced in the meeting, all students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask when inside a Huntsville City School building, unless a person is under the age of two or has a medical condition that will make wearing a mask dangerous to their health.

“The numbers don’t lie. It’s time for us to face the facts. We have got to put safety protocols in place. I appreciate and respect your opinion but this is my opinion,” said school board member Michelle Watkins.

“I’m also very conflicted with the board members one doesn’t wear a mask, they all admit they hate masks but they want to mandate that little kids K through whatever, fortunately my granddaughter will be in eighth grade but they are still mandating masks,” said Bob Agnew, who opposes the mask mandate.

Students and teachers don’t have to wear a mask when outside for recess.

Eating school lunch will be done in smaller groups, but vaccinated or not, masks will be required to kick off the new school year.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for suspect
2 arrested following early morning vehicle chase, wreck in Birmingham area
Woman killed during domestic shooting in Adamsville
Child taken to hospital after near-drowning incident in Ross Bridge
I-65 SB wreck.
Crash on I-65 SB causing lane blockage in Gardendale
A man was shot after a large fight involving men and women.
Man shot in Birmingham after large fight

Latest News

BPD Back to School Supply Drive
File image
Selma police officer killed early Tuesday morning
‘We are doing our best to keep Centreville safe’: Centreville officers will wear masks again
FIRST ALERT Heat Advisory
FIRST ALERT: Heat and scattered storms Tuesday
FIRST ALERT AM weather
FIRST ALERT AM weather