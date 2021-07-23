36-year-old Bessemer woman missing

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are looking for 36-year-old Monisha Denise Harrell.

Harrell was reported missing by family. Officers said family told them Harrell usually checks in with them and she has not been seen or heard from in months.

If you see her call Det. McCay with Bessemer Police Dept. at (205) 565-1320 with any information about her location. The Police Dispatch for Bessemer can be contacted at Non-Emergency number (205) 425-2411. The Tipline number is (205) 428-3541 if you wish to remain anonymous.

