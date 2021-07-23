LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

36-year-old Bessemer woman missing

Monisha Denise Harrell
Monisha Denise Harrell(Bessemer Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are looking for 36-year-old Monisha Denise Harrell.

Harrell was reported missing by family. Officers said family told them Harrell usually checks in with them and she has not been seen or heard from in months.

Monisha Denise Harrell, a 36 year old female, was reported missing by family. They say that she usually checks in with...

Posted by Bessemer Police Department on Friday, July 23, 2021

If you see her call Det. McCay with Bessemer Police Dept. at (205) 565-1320 with any information about her location. The Police Dispatch for Bessemer can be contacted at Non-Emergency number (205) 425-2411. The Tipline number is (205) 428-3541 if you wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curt Carpenter and his family
Pell City mother loses son to COVID, changes her mind about getting COVID-19 vaccine
A Tarrant City councilman is under fire tonight after using a racial slur during a council...
Tarrant City councilman uses N-word during meeting, says he was only quoting the mayor
‘I’m sorry, but it’s too late’: Ala. doctor gives grim account of treating young people dying of COVID-19
Birmingham City Schools
Birmingham City Schools reopening plan released
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride

Latest News

Toddler saved from choking
‘Angel driver’ saves 2-year-old boy from choking
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Detectives obtained warrants of Capital Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a...
Arrest made in deadly gas station shooting in May
Less than 50% of nursing home staff in Alabama are vaccinated against COVID-19