Shelby County Sheriff’s Office releases new app for public

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launched a new app to connect you with services offered by county law enforcement.

There are tabs in the app that allow you to contact the department or submit a tip about a crime. It allows you to research an area in the county to determine if sex offenders live in that area. You can also get emergency alert notifications from the sheriff’s office sent right to your phone.

Officials say the sheriff’s office tries to connect with people through multiple platforms, but say it’s best to have multiple options in the event of an emergency.

“Criminal enforcement crime prevention. Not everyone has social media. Not everyone is subscribed to our news alerts through the website,” said Major Clay Hammac. “So we want to use every means possible to get information to our citizens.

The app is available for free on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.