LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office releases new app for public

By Randi Hildreth
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office launched a new app to connect you with services offered by county law enforcement.

There are tabs in the app that allow you to contact the department or submit a tip about a crime. It allows you to research an area in the county to determine if sex offenders live in that area. You can also get emergency alert notifications from the sheriff’s office sent right to your phone.

Officials say the sheriff’s office tries to connect with people through multiple platforms, but say it’s best to have multiple options in the event of an emergency.

“Criminal enforcement crime prevention. Not everyone has social media. Not everyone is subscribed to our news alerts through the website,” said Major Clay Hammac. “So we want to use every means possible to get information to our citizens.

The app is available for free on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
2 killed in shooting at Mueller Co. in Albertville
2 people killed in workplace shooting in Albertville
2 people found dead in storage area
UPDATE: Cause of death released for 2 men found dead in storage room of Irondale car dealership
1st Ave. North shooting scene
Birmingham PD: Officers shoot man after he grabbed taser
Woman dies following double shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

Unvaccinated people advised to mask around others due to risk
Why experts are concerned about the Delta variant of COVID
Doctors break down Delta variant concerns
ALEA searching for suspect near Hanceville after stealing vehicle, fleeing into woods
Workers in high demand as childcare industry booms
Workers in high demand as childcare industry booms