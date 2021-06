It’s official: I’m running, and I’m all-in!



I will put Alabama First, deliver results for our state and never apologize for it. Because we don’t just need a senator from Alabama, we need a Senator for Alabama. #BrittForAlabama #AlabamaFirst



WATCH: ⬇️https://t.co/ni9Sc57Z9D pic.twitter.com/aGGzGYBWDl