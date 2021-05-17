A Lifesaving Opportunity

Training lifeguards and Fred (Source: PARA, WBRC)
By Fred Hunter | May 17, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT - Updated May 17 at 8:04 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we all attempt to return to some semblance of a “normal” life, one lingering after effect of the pandemic is a shortage of lifeguards!

According to Mark Harrison, Aquatic Supervisor for Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, “There has been a national shortage of qualified lifeguards for years but with COVID all lifeguard training had to stop for over a year. We are training lifeguards again now but there is still a need not only in Alabama but nationwide.”

The minimum age for lifeguard training is 15 years old and involves training classes as well as tests in swim proficiency.

“If you live in West Alabama, we will train you in a Certified Red Cross course through PARA or you can contact your local office of the American Red Cross. Also, with summer the time when a lot of parents enroll their children in learn-to-swim classes there is a shortage of qualified swimming instructors as well. So, there is definitely a need for both!”

Harrison says, “Being a lifeguard is challenging, exciting and, most importantly, you might save a life! "

And while there is a minimum age for lifeguard training.... obviously you’re never too old!

