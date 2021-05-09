Incentive at Talladega Superspeedway for those 16 and up who get vaccinated

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday, the Alabama Department of Public Health offered an incentive for those 16 and up who got vaccinated or tested for COVID-19.
Talladega Superspeedway allowed people age 16 and older who choose to be tested and/or vaccinated the thrill of driving their car or truck on the 2.66-mile track. Drivers and their riders will take two laps behind a pace car at highway speed, including the 33-degree-high banks.
The event was sponsored by the Talladega Superspeedway, the Alabama National Guard, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC Foundation and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Vaccine was administered by members of the Alabama National Guard, with a public health nurse present.
Afterward, Participants at least 19 years old, with a valid driver’s license, car registration in their name, and vehicle insurance were able to take a couple laps around the legendary track.
