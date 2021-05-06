Man shot and killed in Birmingham parking lot Wednesday night

A man was shot and killed in the 800 block of 46th Street North Wednesday night. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | May 6, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 5:01 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The shooting happened Wednesday on 856 46th Street North around 8:50 p.m.

Officers found a man in a parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was in a parking lot outside of a vehicle when a suspect(s) began firing shots at him.

Anyone who has additional information about this case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254- 7777.

