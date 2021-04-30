Dread River Kentucky Derby patio party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh Pruitt was live at Dread River Distilling Company with owner John Cubelic and Chef Crais Oakley to talk about some of their new products that you can taste at their Kentucky Derby patio party this Saturday.
As a response to Covid-19, the distillery has created a brand new outdoor patio space.
Dread River Distilling Co. has spent the past year not only producing massive amounts of hand sanitizer in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but has also been developing several new spirits products. One is a bourbon whiskey that has spent the past six months ‘finishing’ in rum casks and will be bottled at 100 proof. A highly limited number of bottles will be released and will only be available for purchase at Dread River’s tasting room downtown. The other product is a crisp new vodka, designed for state, or even nationwide, distribution. The new vodka will retail at $18.99 and will be available at ABC stores in May.
Dread River is throwing a Derby Day Party this Saturday, May 1st starting at noon. Specials cocktails, and a Mint Julep menu, will be offered all day, as well as regular food and cocktail service.
A DJ will be playing on the patio all afternoon and the Derby will be shown on all TVs inside the tasting room. Fancy hats are encouraged, but not required
