Dread River Kentucky Derby patio party

Dread River Distilling Co. has spent the past year not only producing massive amounts of hand sanitizer in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but has also been developing several new spirits products. One is a bourbon whiskey that has spent the past six months ‘finishing’ in rum casks and will be bottled at 100 proof. A highly limited number of bottles will be released and will only be available for purchase at Dread River’s tasting room downtown. The other product is a crisp new vodka, designed for state, or even nationwide, distribution. The new vodka will retail at $18.99 and will be available at ABC stores in May.