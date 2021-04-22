Miners from Warrior Met Coal get support from UMWA

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - ‘No contract, no coal’. Those were the words said Wednesday night as coal miners from Warrior Met Coal continued their workers strike.
United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) joined the miners at Tannehill State Park. Unions like the Association of Flight attendants and the American Federation of Teachers gathered to stand in solidarity with the coal miners.
Moses Moore, a representative with the United Mine Workers, says coal miners are just looking for equality and fair treatment. “The jobs that we do is the same type job that other miners do but their benefits are far more greater. Their pay is far more greater. So we just want things to be balanced out to where everything is equal. That’s what being a union is all about.”
The United Mine Workers of America plan to meet at Tannehill State Park every Wednesday until coal miners and Warrior Met Coal come to an agreement.
