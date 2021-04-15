Gov. Kay Ivey to announce public-private partnership to benefit the State Parks System

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will join the Alabama State Parks Foundation to announce a major public-private partnership to benefit the State Parks System.
The Alabama State Parks is a division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and maintains 21 state parks encompassing approximately 48,000 acres of land and water in Alabama.
These parks rely on visitor fees and the support of other partners like local communities to fund the majority of their operations.
In addition to the ASPF officials, joining the governor will be ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship and State Parks Director Greg Lein.
