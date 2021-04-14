Birmingham Police Chief says ‘no snitch’ culture must end

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says it needs your help after a recent surge of gun violence.
Chief Patrick Smith said a series of shootings over the past week has the community concerned.
He said the department is doing everything it can to address every single incident and bring justice to every single victim.
But he says in order to do that, the “no snitch” culture must end.
It’s the plea from city leaders heard time and time again.
“We’re asking for people to come forward. Provide us with what you have. This is the only way that the police department and the community can work together to resolve the incidences of crime now and in the future,” said Chief Smith.
Smith said he and his officers have a good rapport with members of the community, and work to build stronger ties is on-going.
He said he knows information about a recent series of shootings in the city is out there and hopes more people will find the courage to come forward without fear of retaliation.
“One of the ways to remain anonymous is to contact Crime Stoppers and that’s (205) 254-7777. And what that does, is it’s an anonymous way to provide information to the police department, and it also may have a cash reward attached to it,” Chief Smith explained.
He stressed there will be no reprimand for tipsters, and it’s in everyone’s interest to speak up.
“I’m hoping that they will come forward before it’s something that impacts their family. I don’t want another incident to happen in Birmingham. I truly want our communities to be safe. I truly want our community members to work with the police department, so we are speaking one voice because we all want a safe community,” Chief Smith said.
He added that we can expect to see an increase in officers out on the streets.
To make an anonymous tip to the Birmingham Police Department, you can call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.
You can also submit tips using the Birmingham Police Department app. You can download it from the app store on your mobile device.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.