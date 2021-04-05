Tuscaloosa Co. EMA hosting last COVID vaccine sign up sites

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The last pop-up COVID vaccine sign up sites are being held in Tuscaloosa Monday and Tuesday.
It’s designed to be a one-stop shop to help people get a vaccine appointment. People who need help getting a COVID shot, will have an opportunity to register for the vaccine in person at Alberta Baptist Church until 5:00 p.m.
Tuscaloosa County EMA is targeting people age 55 and up, but sign up is welcomed to all.
“We are ready to get rolling again and get things back to normal and that will start with everyone getting vaccinated. We do stress the importance of getting Tuscaloosa County vaccinated,” said Tamara Croom, Deputy Tuscaloosa County EMA Director.
This is geared towards helping people who are not internet savvy or lack good internet access to register to get the COVID-19 shot on their own. This will make it more convenient for those who’ve been struggling to sign up for the vaccine online.
Their last COVID shot sign up site will be held Tuesday at Alberta Baptist Church from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
