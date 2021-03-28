Salvation Army heads to Alabama to help tornado victims

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army is on their way to help Alabama residents that were devastated by tornadoes and severe storms this week.
A crew spent Saturday morning loading up the organization’s disaster relief truck and gathering enough food to feed 200 people once they get to Alabama. The truck also has cleaning supplies and other much-needed items that can help during a time of crisis.
While the goal is to help feed impacted families quickly, organizers say they need volunteers more than they need supplies.
“What’s most important in these affairs is sitting down with someone, hearing their story, giving them our presence and our attention and just caring for them in our presence,” said Maj. Bradley Caldwell with the Salvation Army. “That’s much more lasting and effective in moving them forward than just getting stuff.”
If you are interested in helping the Salvation Army in their relief efforts, you can contact the Kroc Center by calling 228-217-1218.
