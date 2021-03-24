Peco Foods partners with West Alabama Food Bank to help feed families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Peco Foods, a nation-leading poultry company with headquarters in Tuscaloosa, Ala, donated 40,000 pounds of breaded chicken tenders to the West Alabama Food Bank (WAFB).
“Doing the right thing and taking care of our communities where we live, work and conduct business is one of Peco’s core values,” said Bobby Wilburn, Senior Corporate Director of Sales and Marketing – Commodity for Peco Foods and West Alabama Food Bank board member. “Last year we began this partnership with WAFB to help combat hunger in our community and look forward to continuing this initiative and serving our community.”
Peco Foods’ West Point facility supplied the donated chicken and delivered the tenders directly to the food bank. The West Alabama Food Bank helps fill in the gaps in federal nutrition programs like SNAP and provides for food-insecure children and adults in Alabama.
“Food demand has risen during the pandemic because many adults are still out of work and children are being homeschooled, therefore not receiving meals at school,” said West Alabama Food Bank’s Executive Director Jean Rykaczewski. “We are grateful for partners like Peco who help us to feed those in need.”
Peco plans to donate another 40,000 pounds of chicken this fall.
