National Guard mobile COVID vaccine sites opening in rural areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New mobile COVID vaccination clinics run by the National Guard will open to help get doses to some of you who live in more rural counties.
The clinics will open in 24 counties with two teams of National Guard members rotating through each county.
At this time, appointments are not required, and the sites will open 9 am to 5 pm. The Pfizer vaccine will be given free of charge.
State health leaders say to make sure you double check the location before you arrive because some may change as we get closer to start dates because of things like weather or spacing.
They hope that these clinics will help more people have equal access to this COVID Protection.
“We have prioritized our highest SVI counties. Many in the Black Belt and the Wiregrass, but this is a big part of how we get to vaccine equity,” said Dr. Scott Harris, ADPH.
Shots will be given 4 days a week, Tuesday - Friday. Teams will spend 3 weeks working through the list of counties. At the end of the three weeks, they’ll start over working their way through each county to give people their second dose.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinics located in Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Henry, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Perry, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Washington and Wilcox counties.
*New Locations/Dates
First Dose: Tuesday, March 23, 2021
County: Covington
Second Dose: Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Address: Kiwanis Building: 2085 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia, AL 36420
First Dose: Tuesday, March 23, 2021
County: Sumter
Second Dose: Tuesday, April 13, 2021
*Address: Jaycee Park: Hopkins St., Livingston, AL 35470
First Dose: Wednesday, March 24, 2021
County: Coffee
Second Dose: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Address: Enterprise Civic Center: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330
First Dose: Wednesday, March 24, 2021
County: Greene
Second Dose: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
*Address: Greenetrack: 524 Co Road 208, Eutaw, AL 35462
First Dose: Thursday, March 25, 2021
County: Dale
Second Dose: Thursday, April 15, 2021
Address: Ozark Civic Center: 320 E. College St., Ozark, AL 36360
First Dose: Thursday, March 25, 2021
County: Hale
Second Dose: Thursday, April 15, 2021
*Address: Boys and Girls Club: (Old National Guard Armory), 515 Greene St., Greensboro, AL 36744
First Dose: Friday, March 26, 2021
County: Henry
Second Dose: Friday, April 16, 2021
Address: Calvary Baptist Church: 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310
First Dose: Friday, March 26, 2021
County: Perry
Second Dose: Friday, April 16, 2021
Address: Marion Military Institute
First Dose: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
County: Dallas
Second Dose: Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Address: Bloch Park: 108 Dallas Ave., Selma, AL 36701
First Dose: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
County: Lowndes
Second Dose: Wednesday, April 20, 2021
Address: Old National Guard Armory: 5 Gilmer Hills Road, Fort Deposit, AL 36032
First Dose: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
County: Bullock
Second Dose: Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Address: Union Springs Elementary School: 211 Conecuh Ave. W., Union Springs, AL 36089
First Dose: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
County: Choctaw
Second Dose: Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Address: Heritage Church of God, 161 Main St., Gilbertown, AL 36908
First Dose: Thursday, April 1, 2021
County: Macon
Second Dose: Thursday, April 22, 2021
Address: Alabama National Guard Armory: 1101 Chappie James Ave., Tuskegee, AL 36083
First Dose: Thursday, April 1, 2021
County: Marengo
Second Dose: Thursday, April 22, 2021
*Address: Linden Athletic Field, 801 E. Coats Ave., Linden, AL 36748
First Dose: Friday, April 2, 2021
County: Russell
Second Dose: Friday, April 23, 2021
Address: Chattahoochee Valley Community College: 2602 College Drive, Phenix City, AL 36869
First Dose: Friday, April 2, 2021
County: Wilcox
Second Dose: Friday, April 23, 2021
Address: Wilcox Central High School: 1310 T. L. Threadgill Road, Camden, AL 36726
*First Dose: Tuesday, April 6, 2021
County: Washington
*Second Dose: Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Address: 111 River Road (Just off Highway 43), Mclntosh, AL 36553
First Dose: Tuesday, April 6, 2021
County: Butler
Second Dose: Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Address: Southside Baptist Church: 211 King St., Greenville, AL 36037
*First Dose: Friday, April 9, 2021
County: Conecuh
*Second Dose: Friday, April 30, 2021
Address: Liberty Hills Shopping Center: 78 Liberty Hill Place, Evergreen, AL 36401
First Dose: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
County: Crenshaw
Second Dose: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Address: Tom Harbin Farm Center: 816 Airport Road, Luverne, AL 36049
First Dose: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
County: Monroe
Second Dose: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Address: Monroe County HS: 212 Tiger Drive, Monroeville, AL 36460
First Dose: Thursday, April 8, 2021
County: Clarke
Second Dose: Thursday, April 29, 2021
Address: SP Hudson Park: 115 Park St., Grove Hill, AL 36451
First Dose: Thursday, April 8, 2021
County: Pike
Second Dose: Thursday, April 29, 2021
Address: Sportsplex: 701 Enzor Road, Troy, AL 36079
First Dose: Friday, April 9, 2021
County: Barbour
Second Dose: Friday, April 30, 2021
Address: Baker Hill School: 24 School House Road, Eufaula, AL 36027
