National Guard mobile COVID vaccine sites opening in rural areas
(Source: Prisma Health)
By Randi Hildreth | March 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 5:27 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New mobile COVID vaccination clinics run by the National Guard will open to help get doses to some of you who live in more rural counties.

The clinics will open in 24 counties with two teams of National Guard members rotating through each county.

At this time, appointments are not required, and the sites will open 9 am to 5 pm. The Pfizer vaccine will be given free of charge.

State health leaders say to make sure you double check the location before you arrive because some may change as we get closer to start dates because of things like weather or spacing.

They hope that these clinics will help more people have equal access to this COVID Protection.

“We have prioritized our highest SVI counties. Many in the Black Belt and the Wiregrass, but this is a big part of how we get to vaccine equity,” said Dr. Scott Harris, ADPH.

Shots will be given 4 days a week, Tuesday - Friday. Teams will spend 3 weeks working through the list of counties. At the end of the three weeks, they’ll start over working their way through each county to give people their second dose.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinics located in Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Henry, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Perry, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Washington and Wilcox counties.

*New Locations/Dates

First Dose: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

County: Covington

Second Dose: Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Address: Kiwanis Building: 2085 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia, AL 36420

First Dose: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

County: Sumter

Second Dose: Tuesday, April 13, 2021

*Address: Jaycee Park: Hopkins St., Livingston, AL 35470

First Dose: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

County: Coffee

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Address: Enterprise Civic Center: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330

First Dose: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

County: Greene

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

*Address: Greenetrack: 524 Co Road 208, Eutaw, AL 35462

First Dose: Thursday, March 25, 2021

County: Dale

Second Dose: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Address: Ozark Civic Center: 320 E. College St., Ozark, AL 36360

First Dose: Thursday, March 25, 2021

County: Hale

Second Dose: Thursday, April 15, 2021

*Address: Boys and Girls Club: (Old National Guard Armory), 515 Greene St., Greensboro, AL 36744

First Dose: Friday, March 26, 2021

County: Henry

Second Dose: Friday, April 16, 2021

Address: Calvary Baptist Church: 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310

First Dose: Friday, March 26, 2021

County: Perry

Second Dose: Friday, April 16, 2021

Address: Marion Military Institute

First Dose: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

County: Dallas

Second Dose: Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Address: Bloch Park: 108 Dallas Ave., Selma, AL 36701

First Dose: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

County: Lowndes

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 20, 2021

Address: Old National Guard Armory: 5 Gilmer Hills Road, Fort Deposit, AL 36032

First Dose: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

County: Bullock

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Address: Union Springs Elementary School: 211 Conecuh Ave. W., Union Springs, AL 36089

First Dose: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

County: Choctaw

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Address: Heritage Church of God, 161 Main St., Gilbertown, AL 36908

First Dose: Thursday, April 1, 2021

County: Macon

Second Dose: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Address: Alabama National Guard Armory: 1101 Chappie James Ave., Tuskegee, AL 36083

First Dose: Thursday, April 1, 2021

County: Marengo

Second Dose: Thursday, April 22, 2021

*Address: Linden Athletic Field, 801 E. Coats Ave., Linden, AL 36748

First Dose: Friday, April 2, 2021

County: Russell

Second Dose: Friday, April 23, 2021

Address: Chattahoochee Valley Community College: 2602 College Drive, Phenix City, AL 36869

First Dose: Friday, April 2, 2021

County: Wilcox

Second Dose: Friday, April 23, 2021

Address: Wilcox Central High School: 1310 T. L. Threadgill Road, Camden, AL 36726

*First Dose: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

County: Washington

*Second Dose: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Address: 111 River Road (Just off Highway 43), Mclntosh, AL 36553

First Dose: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

County: Butler

Second Dose: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Address: Southside Baptist Church: 211 King St., Greenville, AL 36037

*First Dose: Friday, April 9, 2021

County: Conecuh

*Second Dose: Friday, April 30, 2021

Address: Liberty Hills Shopping Center: 78 Liberty Hill Place, Evergreen, AL 36401

First Dose: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

County: Crenshaw

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Address: Tom Harbin Farm Center: 816 Airport Road, Luverne, AL 36049

First Dose: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

County: Monroe

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Address: Monroe County HS: 212 Tiger Drive, Monroeville, AL 36460

First Dose: Thursday, April 8, 2021

County: Clarke

Second Dose: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Address: SP Hudson Park: 115 Park St., Grove Hill, AL 36451

First Dose: Thursday, April 8, 2021

County: Pike

Second Dose: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Address: Sportsplex: 701 Enzor Road, Troy, AL 36079

First Dose: Friday, April 9, 2021

County: Barbour

Second Dose: Friday, April 30, 2021

Address: Baker Hill School: 24 School House Road, Eufaula, AL 36027

