Bruno Event Team helping streamline COVID vaccine information access

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bruno Event Team reports it’s been able to answer thousands of calls daily to provide information on testing and vaccine appointments in Jefferson County.
Bruno Event Team has been known for managing sporting events for decades. Most recently they’re partnering with Jefferson County Department of Public Health to help man phone lines for people calling with COVID questions. They’ve been able to extend call times and the number of days you can get questions answered.
The partnership has been in place for approximately three weeks now and the CEO Gene Hallman said the trained calling staff take upwards of 3,000 calls a day.
Between 20-30 representatives cover the phone lines to help answer questions about COVID testing and help with vaccine appointment scheduling. Previously, the responsibility was held by the EMA office.
Leaders say they’re not doing as much appointment scheduling right now because Jefferson County still has a limited supply of doses and appointments, but they will scale up phone operators as more appointments become available. They are also working through the list of people who have pre-registered to get the vaccine in the county.
“Jefferson County has this database on its website where its soliciting information since the beginning of the vaccine process. We have all those names. We’re going through that list we know who have received those. So if you signed up via the Jefferson County database we have your name and information and you’ll start hearing from us shortly,” said Hallman.
To submit you information into the Vaccine database in Jefferson County, visit the website www.jeffcoema.org and click vaccine information registration form.
To call for information, dial (205) 858-2221. The phone line is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
