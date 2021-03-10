Former Auburn cheerleader crowned Miss Georgia USA 2021

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn cheerleader Cora Griffen was crowned Miss Georgia USA 2021.
After placing as the fourth runner-up last year, Griffen claimed the title of Miss Georgia USA 2021 on Feb. 20, outscoring 51 other contestants.
Griffen said cheering in front of thousands of people at Jordan-Hare Stadium helped get her ready for interviews and judging.
“The experience I gained at Auburn has definitely prepared me for that,” said Griffen, who cheered for the Tigers from 2017-19 while earning her political science degree from Auburn University’s College of Liberal Arts.
“If I could relive all of the emotions from that moment I would. It was so exhilarating,” said Griffen, who says she prepared for nearly a decade in hopes of representing her state on a national level. “It was a moment where all of my hard work and perseverance, patience and persistence really paid off.
“I was able to come back more prepared and more determined and was able to take the crown and now we’re headed to Miss USA.”
Griffen started competing in pageants at age 15.
“Auburn grew me to be a brand representative and also taught me how to do public speaking,” she said. “I’m grateful for the Auburn community in general.”
Griffen plans to use her platform to influence young girls.
