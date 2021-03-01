Candy art with Pucker Powder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scott Green began his life around his family’s jewelry business in Irondale, but he always had a creative side and eventually turned that into his very own candy company. It’s called Pucker Powder and you can see it in amusement parks and other venues around the country, and now around the world. It seems their candy speaks a universal language.
“I didn’t know I was going to be in the candy business and it just kind of happened through opportunity and desire. I like to design and build things,” says Scott.
Today in their Irondale facility, Scott and his team at Pucker Powder are designing and building new displays for another nearby and relatively new neighbor, a place called Buc-ee’s. Since the Texas-based Buc-ee’s has now opened their second location in our state, it seems entirely fitting they’d sweeten the deal with an Alabama candy company.
Scott says Pucker Powder is a perfect fit for Buc-ee’s, “It’s a huge store and it’s neat because it’s not a convenience store. It’s entertainment and we sell a lot of entertainment.”
“We’ve really come up with the best solution for dispensing a powder product into a tube and we have customers all over the United States, every state in the nation and we sell in approximately 40 countries. It gives you that excitement, that interactivity. You get to make your own tube of candy with your own color combination that you like to do.”
And if you can’t come to Pucker Powder, Pucker Powder will come to you in your own Pucker Powder Kit.
“You hang the dispensers on the box, and you have a little tray to catch the candy. It actually fits around the bottom of the box, has a couple of bags, three flavors and you can get a refill kit with it, so this is your Pucker Powder Machine at home, at a park, wherever you want to have it.”
“You hang the dispensers on the box, and you have a little tray to catch the candy. It actually fits around the bottom of the box, has a couple of bags, three flavors and you can get a refill kit with it, so this is your Pucker Powder Machine at home, at a park, wherever you want to have it.”
It seems there’s a lot of power in Pucker Powder, “We sell smiles. So, that’s our business is selling a happy thing and it really makes people enjoy themselves. When kids and families get around the machine, it’s like bees on honey.”
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.