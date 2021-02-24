President of the Alabama Hospital Association says health care professional shortage may be behind the slow vaccination rollout

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama still ranks dead last in the percentage of COVID-19 vaccines it has administered.
That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution and Administration Data Tracker.
The CDC updates it’s tracker daily to report the total number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered nationwide.
It compiles that data from health care facilities and public health departments.
Today, the CDC reports 1,082,100 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the state of Alabama, but only 793,614, or about 73% of those shots have been administered.
Alabama has consistently ranked toward the bottom for administering vaccines, and health officials have received heavy criticism for it.
State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, has said the CDC’s numbers are wrong saying the agency’s reporting process doesn’t reflect what is really happening in Alabama.
But President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson, said a shortage of health care professionals may be contributing to that low ranking.
“Alabama’s a health profession shortage area 62 of our 67 counties have health professional shortages. We don’t have enough nurses in the state. We didn’t before COVID, so all of those things present challenges,” Dr. Williamson said.
Dr. Williamson added that the real problem with administering vaccines in Alabama is supply.
He said he’s been hearing overwhelmingly from our state’s hospitals that the reason why we can’t give out more shots is because there just simply isn’t enough vaccine to go around.
