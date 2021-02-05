Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center preparing to give veterans their second dose of COVID-19 vaccination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next week, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center will begin giving veterans who don’t live at the facility their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
Organizers consider this a big step in the process to protect our veterans.
“Our goal is to at least get everybody vaccinated by early summer,” according to Dr. Devin Handley, Associate Chief of Staff for Primary Care Medicine.
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has started vaccinating more than a thousand veterans since mid-January. There are about 10,000 veterans it serves who still need to get vaccinated.
Starting February 19, the VA will change the schedule of its vaccine clinics so people getting their first shot can do so in the morning.
“We are prepared to at least get initial vaccines up to about 600 a week with returns that would be 600 back. So that would be 1,200 a week. So, we’re hoping to get back up to that volume,” Dr. Handley said.
A second clinic in the afternoon would be for veterans getting their second and final shot of Moderna vaccine.
Beginning Tuesday, February 9, the Tuscaloosa VA will start giving veterans their second dose of the vaccine.
“Plus we’re able to get them their second shot in 28 days. There have been some facilities that have been those out to six weeks simply because of supply issues. But we have been fortunate enough to get them vaccinated in 28 days,” said Dr. Handley.
The Tuscaloosa VA is only vaccinating employees and veterans 65 and older who have preregistered. It is not accepting walk-ins for vaccinations.
