Etowah County Leaders pushing to get more COVID-19 vaccines

“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports that vaccine supply in our state remains limited. Vaccine is allocated to Alabama by the federal government. Counties receive their distribution of vaccine based upon the federal micro planning tool, Tiberius, which takes into account population of the county, including high risk demographics such as healthcare workers. Etowah County Health Department will continue to vaccinate based upon supply of product. However, at this time, Etowah County Health Department only has vaccine to administer second doses. Vaccine distributed for Etowah has been used in Etowah COVID-19 vaccine clinics and not for any other clinics outside the county.”