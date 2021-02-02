Damage assessment shows 265 homes damaged in Fultondale tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Last Monday’s tornado left a trail of destruction in the Fultondale community. On Monday, the fire department released an initial assessment of the damage.
“We have 265 residential structures affected,” says Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie. “Of that 265 we have 65 that were completely destroyed. From there, a lot took heavy structural damage.”
In addition to leveling many homes, several businesses were also impacted by Monday’s tornado.
“We have 61 commercial businesses that were affected,” says Chief McKenzie. “Five of which we know were destroyed and we’re still getting the assessments on the rest.”
Chief McKenzie says his family experience significant damage during the tornado in 2011. He understands how residents are feeling and he wants them to stay encouraged despite the long road ahead.
“To me Fultondale is a heart felt community. I stayed here because of how this community pulled together,” says McKenzie. “I’ve lived a bunch of places in my life through the military and through work. This was one place that I officially called home because of how I saw the community come together.”
Chief McKenzie says residents and business owners should hold off on making decisions on rebuilding until the assessment is finalized.
McKenzie says those that are still in need of help shouldn’t hesitate to reach out. He says residents can dial 211 and the Red Cross is also available for assistance.
They will be setting a new command post with supplies at the Holiday Inn Express on 1701 Main Street in the meeting room on the 1st floor.
