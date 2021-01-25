Buc-ee’s celebrates grand opening in Leeds on Monday

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Day Alabama will be live from Leeds Monday morning for the grand opening of Buc-ee’s. They are based out of Texas and they are known for their large stores. This one is no different. It located off the Bass Pro Shops exit.
The franchise started in 1982, and they have been committed to providing a clean, friendly, and in stock experience for their customers. Regardless of where you may find them, if the store is big or small, near or far, the mission remains the same.
They are known to have the cleanest bathrooms out of all the shops. They also have two world records for the world’s largest convenient store and the longest car wash.
The travel center will cut the ribbon for its Leeds store today at 11 a.m. They open at 6am today and will be open 24 hours a day after that.
The new Buc-ee’s is located at 6900 Buc-ee’s Blvd. off Interstate 20 and joins the chain’s first state location in Loxley. A third is set to be built in Athens. The Leeds store is expected to have about 200 employees.
Occupying more than 53,250 square feet with 120 fueling spots, Buc-ee’s is known for its unique offerings including Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.
