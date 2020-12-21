Rainbow City man arrested for using counterfeit money

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Rainbow City man was arrested Sunday for using counterfeit money at the Mountain Top flea market.
Jay William Maxwell is charged with possession of a forged instrument.
He was arrested after buying several items with a counterfeit $100 bill from one of the vendors. Maxwell then moved on to another vendor to try and do the same thing when she had noticed the money was not real and called security.
Maxwell was found in possession of 4 $100 bills, 3 pieces of merchandise and the change from the counterfeit 100 dollar bill he had spent on the merchandise.
He was also found in possession of a needle which he stated was used for methamphetamine. The items and money were returned to the vendor.
Maxwell is being held in the Etowah County jail on a $6000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.