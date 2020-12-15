UAB expert explains what you should do now after cyber hack on U.S. agencies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side finding out whether you should be worried about your information after that massive cyber hack on U.S. agencies and private companies.
Dr. Ragib Hasan, an associate professor of Computer Science at UAB, said now is not the time to panic, but it is the time to act. He said hackers have infiltrated most of our national agencies’ internal systems for months, going back to March possibly.
“The first thing people should do is change the password in their systems,” said Dr. Hasan. “Change it to a much more secure and long password. We should also monitor our credit and other things so that these hackers cannot use the information they have collected to steal our identities.”
We don’t know how much information hackers have collected, but it’s possible the hackers have access to your private and financial information.
Hasan recommended using password keeper apps to help you create and remember strong passwords for different sites.
“This might affect our vaccine distribution to some extent,” added Dr. Hasan. “But at this state, it’s really not known how much control they have over our critical systems and supply chains.”
