When should you throw away Thanksgiving leftovers?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Once Thanksgiving is over, the best part is eating the leftovers, but how long can you hang on to the food before it goes bad?
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, you have three to four days before you need to throw it all out. This means you have until the Monday after Thanksgiving to eat all your leftovers or place them in the freezer to enjoy later. The USDA also says the remaining food should be stored within two hours of cooking.
One family in Birmingham is no stranger when it comes to preparing delicious food. For decades people have enjoyed Ted’s Restaurant. Co-owner Tasos Touloupis says you can turn your leftovers into a whole new meal.
“After a day, we dice leftover turkey and make a turkey pot pie,” said Touloupis. “We then make the French pastry, put it together, and you have a great turkey pot pie for the family.”
