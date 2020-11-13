State to offer new evidence in the murder of Kat West

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - An Assistant District Attorney out of Shelby County filed a court intent Friday, Nov. 13 stating evidence of intent or motive in the murder charge involving Kathleen (Kat) West’s husband, Jeff West.
West is charged with killing his wife in 2018.
Kat West was found dead and partially nude across the street from the couple’s home in Calera. Since then court documents have revealed she died of blunt force trauma to the head with an alcohol bottle.
The 42-year-old also operated an adult subscription website under the name Kitty Kat West.
Jeff West’s attorney has said his client knew about the website and it wasn’t an issue for him.
This is from the court record filed Nov. 13, 2020:
1. The State of Alabama intends to offer the following as evidence of intent, motive, and res gestae for the charge of Murder:
a. Numerous text messages between the Defendant and the victim evidencing frequent arguments between the two. Said messages are contained in the forensic download of both the Defendant’s and the Victim’s phone, and were provided to the Defense as part of a package of discovery materials approximately 2 ½ years ago.
b. Numerous voice recordings contained on the Defendant’s phone of he and the victim arguing, further evidencing frequent arguments between the two. Said recordings are contained within the forensic download of the Defendant’s phone, and were provided to the Defense as part of a package of discovery materials approximately 2 ½ years ago.
