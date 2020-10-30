Beat LSU Blood Drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. That equals nearly 36,000 units of red blood cells, 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed every day across the U.S.
Help WBRC FOX6 beat LSU and our sister station WAFB in a showdown for the ages. Blood donations will be tallied at set locations in the Birmingham Metro and in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to see which team reigns supreme.
Do you bleed crimson and white? Show your Tide pride and make plans to donate now.
Friday the 13th, LifeSouth will be at the Trussville Walmart taking donations. They are giving away $10.00 Visa gift cards to all donors that day.
LifeSouth and Avadian Credit Union are sponsoring the drive.
Click here for more information on LifeSouth and donating.
