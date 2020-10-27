Trussville man with autism overjoyed for lost money being returned

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A young man with autism was reunited with some money he lost while at a Subway restaurant Monday.
Last night, Connie Sides posted on the What’s Happening in Trussville Facebook page that her adult son, Bob, accidentally dropped some dollars out of his pocket while at Subway.
Connie didn’t know how much money he lost but said it could be anywhere from $25 to $125 dollars. She said it was a long shot but she wanted to post on social media to see if anyone had found the money.
Well guess what. Someone did find that money. Daniel Plunkett posted he found $100 dollars. We will talk to Connie and Bob on Good Day Alabama at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
