Parents of some JeffCo students can pick up internet vouchers, progress reports Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County school district is starting a new program to make sure families in their district take advantage of the state’s free internet voucher program for those who qualify.
Starting Wednesday, parents of Erwin Intermediate School students will be able to pick up your child’s progress report, meet your child’s teacher, and pick up the free internet voucher number.
Parents of third graders should come by between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Parents of fourth graders from 10:15 to noon.
Parents of fifth graders can come by from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“We’ve had parents and families who have not had adequate internet access. Currently we’re serving about 624 students total, and of that, we are a Title 1 school, probably about 98% of our students received free and reduced lunch. I think this is a great program because it eases the burden off those parents trying to find Wi-Fi connection,” said Erwin Intermediate Principal Lavaris Thomas.
Parents will need to wear masks for a five minute interaction with the teacher from your car.
Parents of Center Point Elementary, Erwin Middle, and Center Point High school can pick up vouchers Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.