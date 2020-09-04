Motocross park opening in Piedmont aims to bring community together

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - A new attraction brings more outdoor recreation to East Alabama. Today, the owner of Foothills Motocross and Park, Russell Williamson, cut a ribbon on his new business.
It’s an unusual one for rural Calhoun County, but one specifically aimed at a demographic as young as four and as old as seventy.
Williamson, an Atlanta native, says he chose Piedmont because his wife is from there and he saw the site on a visit to the area. “We thought what better way than to have people operate motorbikes outside, which is big in this community, and give them a place to actually ride, at a good price, and they could have some family fun, bring families together,” Williamson says. The park also has camping amenities and is being marketed as a venue for birthday parties and bar mitzvahs.
It has an event scheduled for his weekend and the owner is already brainstorming other ideas for future events.
