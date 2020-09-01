Buffets can reopen in Alabama under the Safer at Home Order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Buffets and salad bars can now operate in Alabama under the Safer at Home Order amended on August 27, 2020.
Restaurants and food establishments that offer buffets and salad bars were allowed to open as of August 31 at 5:00 p.m.
That Alabama Department of Public Health provisions state an eatery has to designate an employee to make sure people maintain six feet of distance while using the buffet, salad bar or self-serve drink station. They will also have to provide and encourage customers to use hand sanitizer each time they use the buffet, salad bar or self-serve drink station.
That Order reads in part: Effective August 31, 2020 at 5:00 P.M., all food service establishments and retail food stores permitted by the Alabama Department of Public Health shall operate as follows:
Such establishments operating buffets, salad bars, and self-serve drink stations shall (i) ensure that at least one employee’s duties include maintaining six feet of distance among customers using the buffet, salad bar, or self-serve drink station and (ii) provide hand sanitizer and encourage customers to apply it before using the buffet, salad bar, or self-serve drink station.
In addition to complying with the requirements of this paragraph, establishments subject to this paragraph are strongly encouraged to read and implement the Alabama Department of Public Health’s “Guidelines for Restaurants and Bars,” available at https://alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/assets/cov-sah-restaurants-bars.pdf.
