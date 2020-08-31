Is your ‘Surge Capacity’ depleted?

“And so, the idea is not taking a day off, or a week off, which is fine. You can do that, but recalibrating every hour or so, so that you stay within your bandwidth, so you stay within that surge capacity parameter. That’s the problem with us emotionally and psychologically is we’re constantly pushing past the surge capacity when all it takes is a step back now and then throughout the day, more frequent shorter periods of time, and you’re going to do good,” Dr. Klapow said.