Birmingham doctor, others sentenced for $7.8 million health care fraud, drug distribution

According to evidence at trial, Ifediba was a doctor of internal medicine who owned and operated Care Complete Medical Clinic (“CCMC”). Ifediba and others, including his wife, operated CCMC as a pill mill, and illegally, repeatedly prescribed opioids there, often in combination with other controlled substances to form potent and deadly drug cocktails. In addition to operating the pill mill, Ifediba, in a conspiracy with Ebio and Ozuligbo, cheated and stole millions of dollars from Medicare and private health insurers in connection with an allergy fraud scheme that billed insurers for medically unnecessary allergy tests and allergen immunotherapy. Ifediba, with assistance from Ozuligbo and others, laundered the money he made from these crimes through over 50 bank accounts and shell corporations to hide the money and to purchase real estate and fund investment accounts that he controlled.