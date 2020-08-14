Dining in or taking out with the 11th annual Birmingham Restaurant Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 11th annual Birmingham Restaurant Week, presented by Spire, begins Friday, August 14 and goes through August 31.
Birmingham Restaurant Week has something for everyone with over 60 participating restaurants, food trucks, coffee houses and bars.
BRW 2020 is now an 18-day event in an effort to maximize sales for area businesses and to give diners more opportunity to frequent Birmingham’s best food and drink scene.
From fine dining to down-home cooking, BRW has something for everyone with over 60 participating restaurants, food trucks, coffee houses and bars.
What can patrons expect to find on Birmingham Restaurant Week menus this year?
In addition to the normal special pre-fix breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, Cocktail Kits, To-Go Alcohol and Family-Style Meals will be offered on BRW menus this year as well.
For more information you can go to www.bhamrestaurantweek.com
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.