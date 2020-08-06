JCSO: Flock cameras helping to reduce crime in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - More eyes are keeping watch over Center Point. Flock safety cameras, capable of read license plates, are scattered throughout town.
Earlier this week, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the cameras helped recover two stolen cars on the same day. In one case, a deputy spotted a stolen vehicle after one of the cameras picked it up. That led to a chase which deputies say ended with the driver crashing into a home.
The small cameras alert deputies in seconds. The city started installing 40 cameras a couple of months ago. Mayor Tom Henderson tells us law enforcement can’t be everywhere but these cameras can.
“I just hope that people will realize that those are out there and if they commit a crime in Center Point it can pick them up anywhere in the area…and the deputies will be on them right away because like I said it pings directly to their vehicles,” Mayor Henderson said.
The city is looking to install at least 10 more cameras. Henderson says the cameras are also routed to the Metro Area Crime Center.
