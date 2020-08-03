ACT test registration now open, what you need to know

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Concerns about ACT testing and the upcoming school year as parents navigate how to prepare their child for college.
A parent asked WBRC to find out what’s being offered to students who weren’t able to take the ACT during the initial COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
The state board of education said registration to take the ACT is back open after a brief hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
Communications Director Michael Sibley said the good news is about 80% of high school seniors had a chance to take the exam before the state shut down schools and other businesses in late March.
For the other 20% who didn’t get to take the test, according to Sibley, opportunities were made available in June and July.
“But we had a very low turnout. People were very unsure of what was safe and what was not safe,” he explained.
Sibley reassured parents that when students show up for ACT testing, they will adhere to social distancing and other protocols to give all students the chance to take the test in a safe environment.
For those concerned about not having the test in time for college, some institutions are making the exam score optional. It’s important to check with your school to find out their specific guidelines.
Sibley said more testing dates are being added daily.
“We just want to encourage parents to bear with us. Give us as much grace as possible. We are trying to work through this national crisis as best we can,” Sibley said.
ACT previously announced an option to take the exam online but according to the official website that option has been postponed until 2021.
